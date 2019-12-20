Get More Creative with Combinations

Four Star Greenhouse Floral December 20, 2019

In Part One of this article, Four Star’s Signature Garden Designer Ian McGreevy shared his techniques for choosing containers and selecting plants and colors that guarantee beautiful combinations. He explores using texture and surprise elements here, along with ways to ensure those plants stay beautiful all season long.

Mix it Up with Texture

“Texture can really ramp up interest,” says Ian McGreevy. “Try using different textures and types of plants.  Experiment with flowers of different shapes and sizes, especially double flowers like Rockapulco® Impatiens, Superbells® Double, Supertunia® Double and Illumination® Begonia.”

