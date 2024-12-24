Alexandria, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is thrilled to announce the 5th year of free educational training and programming through the Grow Pro Webinar Series!

Designed for growers, this series has become a cornerstone resource for navigating the industry’s evolving challenges. In the past year, monthly registration numbers have continued to climb, with many sessions attracting over 500 registrants.

Nationally recognized researchers and industry experts present timely, practical insights based on AFE-funded and other cutting-edge research each month. The 2025 lineup of webinars will address key industry challenges and advancements, including webinars on pest management, automation, sustainability, postharvest handling, and innovative solutions for improving profitability. Each webinar also includes a live Q&A session, allowing participants to speak directly to industry experts.

“The Grow Pro Webinars are an incredible resource for both me and my team of greenhouse growers,” Michael Wijesinghe, Bell Nursery, said. “The professional speakers present industry-relevant information and field-applicable research in a manner that is engaging and comprehensible.”

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting in the greenhouse, these webinars offer valuable insights that can be implemented immediately. Recorded sessions are also posted to AFE’s YouTube channel, making them available 24/7 for on-demand learning. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking to support and gain visibility through this valuable educational series.