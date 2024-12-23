‘The Best Cake Ever Made by a Supermarket!’ Shoppers Go Wild for Lidl’s Limited Festive Bakery Item

Lidl shoppers have shared their delight for the festive mini yule logs found in stores. The festive addition has been described as the “best” supermarket cake.

Lidl shoppers have shared their delight for the festive mini yule logs found in stores. The festive addition has been described as the “best” supermarket cake.

Yule logs are a staple in many British households at this time of year and Lidl currently has individual chocolate logs available.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: GB News

