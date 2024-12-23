American Dairy Association North East Brings Immersive ‘Winter on the Farm’ Experience to the Strong National Museum of Play      

Hands-On Activities Available from December 21 – January 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East developed an immersive “Winter on the Farm” experience for families to enjoy during winter holiday break, December 21, 2024 – January 5, 2025, at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y.

The experience is designed to foster the understanding that local dairy foods are sourced responsibly and with care for the animals and environment.

The “Winter on the Farm” activities invite guests to experience life as a dairy farmer allowing children to use their imaginations and step into a pop-up dairy farm experience. Young visitors can navigate their way through the farm on play tractors and learn how to care for the cows with activities like:

Keep Cows Warm: Children can choose a colorful calf jacket to fasten on to plush calves to keep them warm.

Keep Cows Comfortable: Kids can snuggle up with plush calves inside a real calf hutch from a local dairy farm that has been transformed into a book nook with farm-themed children’s books.

Keep Cows Healthy: Children will have the opportunity to feed the plush cows using real calf bottles and dress up as veterinarians to ensure their cows are healthy.

There will also be a photo opportunity with a 16-foot inflatable dairy cow. Other interactive areas designed to help children roleplay the part of a dairy farmer include dress up items, tractors for toddlers, and a kitchenette and farm stand.

Additionally, the Strong’s Play Lab will feature winter cardboard villages where the kids can contribute to the scene through the week by adding houses, businesses and other buildings, complete with 5,000 dairy-themed stickers.

ADA North East will also offer samples of lactose-free Cabot Cheese throughout the 16 days of programming on a first come, first served basis.

On Friday, December 27, New York State Dairy Ambassadors will be in the Play Lab from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to serve hot chocolate with assorted toppings.

For more information, click here.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 8,300 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.