That Flower Feeling Welcomes New Committee Members to Enhance Their Mission of Promoting Flowers as Self-Care

Fallbrook, California – That Flower Feeling (TFF), a nationally supported marketing campaign dedicated to highlighting the significance of flowers as a vital component of self-care and emotional wellness, is pleased to announce the appointment of two esteemed committee members: Marla O’Dell from FloraCraft, who will join the Fundraising Development Committee, and Juan David Lecuona from Deliflor, who will be part of the Marketing Committee.

Marla O’Dell is a seasoned sales and marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in the floral industry’s supply and hard goods side. Her leadership roles at FloraCraft, CSS Industries (Berwick Offray and Hampshire Paper), and Syndicate Sales have equipped her with a wealth of knowledge and insight. Marla has actively contributed to the floral community through various volunteer roles with the Society of American Florists (SAF) and the Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WF&FSA), including serving as president in 2018. “One thing I’ve learned in my career in the floral industry is that collaboration breeds success,” Marla expressed. “I am honored to be part of an industry-wide collaborative committee, comprised of talent across all sectors of the supply chain, with the mission of promoting ‘More Americans enjoying more flowers more often.’ A rising tide lifts all ships. Increased flower consumption is a win-win all the way around. Consumers benefit from improved well-being, and businesses within the floral industry—from florists and mass market to wholesalers, growers, and suppliers—benefit from the opportunity to increase revenue as overall flower demand increases.”

The Fundraising Development Committee is excited to have her on board. “I am so excited to have Marla join the Development Committee,” says Karen Oie, Committee Chair. “Her expertise and passion for the floral industry will be invaluable in driving our mission forward. I am confident that she will bring fresh ideas and energy to help us achieve great success together!”

Juan David Lecuona brings a profound passion for flowers and a commitment to excellence as the Commercial and Marketing Director for Deliflor Americas. With a focus on innovative marketing strategies, Juan David has dedicated his career to advancing and promoting the floral industry. His expertise in sales, marketing, and communications has fostered stronger connections throughout the entire floral chain, from growers to consumers. He has led impactful marketing campaigns that have elevated the visibility of floral businesses, reshaping perceptions of the industry. “I am incredibly proud to join the marketing committee for ‘That Flower Feeling,'” Juan David shared. “This initiative has done so much to celebrate the joy and beauty flowers bring to our lives. Being part of a team that creates meaningful campaigns and connects with people on such an emotional level is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to the amazing work this organization does to uplift the floral industry and foster a deeper appreciation for flowers everywhere.”

Lisa Nason, Chair of the Marketing Committee, welcomed Juan David to the team, stating, “I’m thrilled to welcome JD from Deliflor to That Flower Feeling’s Marketing Committee! His energy, passion, and drive to elevate our industry make him a perfect fit to join our team.”

With the addition of Marla O’Dell and Juan David Lecuona, That Flower Feeling is poised to further its mission of inspiring individuals to incorporate the joy and beauty of flowers into their daily lives through innovative marketing strategies and collaborative partnerships.

