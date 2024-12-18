Billy Ng Named Vice President, Industry & Government Affairs for the California Walnut Board and Commission

Folsom, CA – The California Walnut Board (CWB) and California Walnut Commission (CWC) are pleased to announce the selection of Billy Ng as its new vice president, industry and government affairs. In this newly created role, Billy will lead activities related to issues management, research and regulatory issues to ensure the industry’s ability to compete globally in the marketing of walnuts. The CWB and CWC represent more than 4,600 California walnut growers and 73 handlers that produced more than 1.64 billion pounds of walnuts in 2023 that shipped to more than 50 countries around the world.

Billy has extensive experience in engaging with government agencies, regulatory bodies, and industry coalitions to overcome technical trade barriers and advocate food policy changes. His strong understanding of regulatory procedural policies, FDA & USDA food programs, and global trade dynamics affecting agriculture will help CWB and CWC fulfill its mission of cultivating industry prosperity by increasing worldwide demand for California walnuts, providing critical market information, and providing leadership for the walnut industry on regulatory concerns. Combined with his experience in Food Safety and Quality Assurance and an understanding of the supply chain from grower to final product, Billy has a strong foundation to help implement our strategic objectives in Quality Assurance, Global Market Access, Innovation, Sustainability, Production & Post-Harvest Research and more.

“Billy’s activities will be an integral part of our efforts to proactively monitor and protect the industry’s ability to produce, trade and mitigate risks at state, federal and international levels.” said Robert Verloop, executive director and chief executive officer for the CWB and CWC. “His expertise in regulatory issues will be essential in providing leadership and solutions on key issues and challenges facing the CA walnut industry.”

Prior to joining CWB and CWC, Billy worked for 16 years at Blue Diamond Growers (BDG) in Sacramento, CA, where most recently he was the senior manager, global regulatory affairs. Earlier in his career at Blue Diamond, he served as the manager, R&D regulatory and assistant manager, technical services. He also worked for a large tomato and canned fruit producer where he led the Quality Assurance department.

Billy holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Corporate Leadership from California State University, Sacramento, a Master of Jurisprudence in Global Food Law from Michigan State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Food Science & Technology from University of California, Davis. He was co-chair of the USA Export Group regulatory committee and vice-chair of the Global Technical and Regulatory Affairs committee for the Almond Board of California.

“I am excited for the opportunity to support California walnut growers and their ability to produce, sell and distribute this nutrient dense food to markets around the world, “said Ng. “Walnuts have the potential to grow in global consumption and I look forward to taking part in these new opportunities.”

About the California Walnut Board and Commission

The California Walnut Board (CWB) and California Walnut Commission (CWC) represent more than 4,600 California walnut growers and 73 handlers, grown in multi-generational farmers’ family orchards. California walnuts, known for their excellent nutritional value and quality, are shipped around the world all year long, with more than 99% of the walnuts grown in the United States being from California. The CWB, established in 1948, promotes usage of walnuts in the United States through publicity and educational programs. The CWB also provides funding for walnut production, food safety and post-harvest research. The CWC, established in 1987, is involved in health research with consuming walnuts as well as domestic and export market development activities.

To explore recipes and learn more about California walnut growers, industry information and health research, visit walnuts.org.