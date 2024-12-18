WP Rawl Selected to Participate in Prestigious Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony

Company Marks Milestone with New 53-Foot Trailer and Historic Arlington National Cemetery Delivery

Pelion, SC – For the eighth consecutive year, WP Rawl, the premier grower, processor and shipper of leafy greens, proudly participated in national Wreaths Across America Day which was held on Saturday, December 14th.

The organization honors the nation’s veterans through the laying of wreaths at cemeteries across the country. This year, the company took part in an expanded effort, shuttling an additional load of wreaths from Maine to national cemeteries across the Southeast. This years addition included a fourth load for the historic Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Participation in the Arlington Wreath Ceremony is one of the highest recognitions in the Wreaths Across America program.

WP Rawl’s commitment to Wreaths Across America continues to grow, and in 2024, the company wrapped a third 53-foot trailer to support the mission. The trailer was designed by the talented in-house team, with special patriotic and memorial graphics to spread the message of Wreaths Across America along the nation’s highways.

The company’s commitment to veterans extends beyond Wreaths Across America. Each November, the company hosts an annual Veterans Day luncheon to honor and recognize team members who have served in the military. This special event provides an opportunity for the company to show its appreciation for the sacrifices made by these individuals.

“Our participation in Wreaths Across America and our annual Veterans Day luncheon are both expressions of our core values. It is an honor to remember those who have served and show gratitude for their sacrifices,” said Ashley Rawl, vice president of sales, marketing and product development. “As a company that grows fresh vegetables for the well-being of our communities, we see these efforts as a way to give back and serve something greater than ourselves- for the glory of God. We are truly honored to participate in this year’s events, and our team is privileged to be a part of these ceremonies.”

WP Rawl looks forward to continuing its participation in Wreaths Across America in the years ahead.

About WP Rawl

Dating back to 1925, WP Rawl is a fourth generation family farm which has grown to become a grower/shipper/processor, specializing in year-round bulk and value-added leafy greens and vegetables in the Rawl®, WP Rawl Farms®, Nature’s Greens® and Palmetto Gardens® brands.

