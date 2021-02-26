Hicks Nurseries Designer Gardens: A Re-imagined Experience for Spring 2021

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s largest garden center, is presenting a new experience in lieu of its traditional Flower & Garden Show. The Designer Gardens showcase opens March 10-28th and will feature eight stunning garden displays by Hicks Landscapes’ award-winning design team.

Gardens are designed to inspire real world solutions with plant and color combinations that create an attainable and unique setting for our Long Island homes. The top garden styles are covered ranging from classic to modern, seaside to urban, bohemian to paradise. Elements in each will include a place to sit, the warmth of fire, the tranquility of water, a symphony of plants and a path to lead the way.

Safety remains a top priority throughout the facility.

The layout offers maximum space between gardens for people to move around and maintain a 6’ distance.

The gardens are located in a 20,000 sq foot greenhouse with (18’ high) peaked roofs which allows for maximum air circulation and creates an outdoor environment inside.

° When weather permits, this space opens further with vented roofs and retractable walls.

° When weather permits, this space opens further with vented roofs and retractable walls. A state-of-the-art air filtration system disinfects circulated air in all traditional retail spaces along with office and breakroom spaces creating a safe environment for both staff and customers alike.

Social distancing protocols in place across the facility, adhering to all state mandates including:

° Regular cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic areas

° Mandatory mask wearing for all staff and customers

° Reduced staffing on site to mitigate risk of spread

° Protection at each cashiering station for both staff and customers

° New checkout process to ensure the easiest and quickest checkout possible

No in-person seminars

The Designer Gardens will be open March 10th – 28th during store hours, Monday-Sunday 8am-6pm.

Hicks Nurseries will be providing a look into the displays through their social platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. In addition, for a contactless experience, Hicks Nurseries now offers a curated collection of their best-selling seasonal items for sale online with options for curbside pickup or delivery.

For more information visit www.HicksNurseries.com.

About Hicks Nurseries

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, family owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress free, Hicks Nurseries provides an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, garden accents and planters, lawn care and more. They also offer complete landscape design/build services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

Eleni Roselli, Hicks Nurseries, 516-334-0066, [email protected]