HilverdaFlorist and Takii Join Forces to Accelerate Pot Gerbera Breeding

HilverdaFlorist and Takii extend their existing relationship with a collaboration on pot gerbera breeding. By joining forces, the companies aim to meet customer demand in a rapidly changing pot gerbera market.



Takii successfully runs a pot gerbera breeding program that has led to numerous introductions such as the hybrid Royal series. As the gerbera specialist, HilverdaFlorist is the perfect match for incorporating this breeding program into their breeding location in the Netherlands and driving seed production.



Both family businesses have a long shared history and have been collaborating in other areas. This strategic collaboration is only a logical step and will benefit from the expertise of both sides.



The collaboration is only based on breeding activities and seed production. Sales of the pot gerbera Royal series will continue to be through Takii and the Flori Line and Sundayz exclusively through HilverdaFlorist.

HilverdaFlorist

HilverdaFlorist focuses on the breeding, propagation and development of an extensive range of cut flowers, pot and garden plants. This is done with a strong drive and focus on innovation. HilverdaFlorist is the supplier of high-quality young plant material suitable for every climate and cultivation requirements.



Takii

Takii is one of the world’s leading breeders of vegetables and ornamental plants. Driven by their corporate philosophy, embodied in their slogan “Creating tomorrow today”, Takii is committed to create, produce and supply high-value varieties and excellent service to benefit their customers.