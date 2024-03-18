How to Care for Cut Flowers in Freezing Weather

Mayesh distribution & delivery teams take the utmost care during the colder season to ensure that your flowers are well protected from Jack Frost. We want to make sure you have all the tips & tricks we use and more to keep your blooms safe after they leave our warehouses and are in your mittened hands.

Receiving Your Orders

When picking up flowers from your favorite Mayesh Wholesale location, load boxes quickly to and from your vehicle. If your orders are being delivered by us, you don’t need to worry because Mayesh owned vehicles are all climate-controlled. However, if you pick up your orders with a vehicle that does not have climate control, here are some tips to help keep your flowers safe from the chill.

Turn the heat up & keep it running! (but don’t cook them) When you pick up, keep your car running, it does not take long for cars to cool down in these cold climates.

