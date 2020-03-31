Mayesh Wholesale Florist Temporarily Suspends Branch Operations

As of March 26, Mayesh has temporarily suspended operations in each of our 19 branches. We anxiously await the moment when we can reopen, restaff and reengage our many growers and customers. In the meantime, please stay tuned for information and updates on www.mayesh.com,our national and local Instagram sites and other social media.

Video updates from our CEO, Pat Dahlson, will be broadcast live on Mornings with Mayesh (via Facebook Live) and we will utilize all of our communication channels to keep you current on our plans. But please know one thing: we look forward to getting back to business and helping you to do the same. In the meantime, stay safe and stay strong.





If you have any questions during this time, please feel free to reach out via email at sales@mayesh.com or call 855.462.9374.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mayesh Wholesale Florist