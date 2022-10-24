IFTF 2022 on Track

Vijfhuizen, Friday October 21. IFTF 2022 is getting ready to receive the thousands of international trade visitors that have pre-registered so far. With over 275 participating companies the number of exhibitors is approaching the level of pre Covid-19. A record high number of international flower growers are among them this year and therefore a great opportunity for buyers to source their flowers that are grown in all important flower producing countries of the world. This likely presence of an extra abundance of flowers will make the show even more attractive than it already always is.

A considerable number of first time exhibitors have signed up this year for IFTF and one the many reasons why it is exciting every year again and important to visit the Trade Fair IFTF in Vijfhuizen. The show will take place one week later this year, because of the dates of all Saints and All Souls Day.

One of the specialties of this year at IFTF, and an extra network opportunity as well, is the international conference “Flowers by Sea”, which will take place a day before the exhibition will start. On Tuesday November 8 more than 400 people will attend a congress about the transition of transporting flowers by air to freighting them by sea. A panel of 8 industry peers will answer all questions from the audience about this very important subject that, according to some, may even shake the foundation of the world cut flower industry.

The overwhelming interest to attend is a clear sign how concerned the industry is about its future. The auditorium is full with professionals from every chain of the floral industry from all over the world with even a waiting list for several hoping to get a seat at the last moment.

It is looking positive for this year’s edition of IFTF with a strong increased number of exhibiting international flower growers, who can expect a similar strong increased demand for flowers!

For more information: www.iftf.nl.