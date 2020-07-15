International Floriculture Expo Announces Cancelation of September 2020 Event

MIAMI, FL — Diversified Communications, organizer of the International Floriculture Expo today announced that due to ongoing health and safety issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary to cancel the 2020 edition of the International Floriculture Expo that was re-scheduled to take place on September 15 – 17, 2020 in Miami Beach, FL, USA.

“It is with great disappointment that we have to bring you the news that we will not be able to meet in person in 2020,” said Harrison Hines, Event Manager, Diversified Communications.

Despite some re-opening measures nationally and locally, there are still far too many uncertainties about the impact that COVID-19 will have on travel and mass gatherings this September. Accordingly, it is impossible to hold a live event that would provide an experience our floral community would find valuable.

The International Floriculture Expo team will continue to reach out to customers regarding opportunities to build business and reconnect with the floral buying community for the 2021 edition.

Additionally, the organizers are well underway in the planning of a multi-dimensional virtual opportunity for the floral audience to do business with suppliers, access educational resources and connect with other industry professionals. More detail is expected in August 2020.

“We thank everyone in the industry, our vendors and partners for their continued support while navigating these difficult times,” said Hines. “We look forward to bringing the floral community back together in Miami Beach on June 8 – 10th, 2021.”

Further questions and inquiries regarding the International Floriculture Expo can be directed to [email protected].