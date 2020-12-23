Jet Fresh Global Trading for International Flower Buyers

Did you know that Jet Fresh Flower Distributors sources farm-direct flowers to buyers worldwide? That’s right? If you’re an international flower buyer, you can get all the great service of Jet Fresh Flowers sourced directly to you from farms around the world. We present to you: Jet Fresh Global Trading. 

Jet Fresh Global Trading is our brokerage-style buying channel which purchases quality wholesale flowers globally on your behalf. Now you can save time searching for flowers around the world. Let our flower hunters do the work for you, and purchase wholesale flowers more confidently and with ease.

