Jump Start Your Garden with Fall Planting

Azusa, California – Monrovia has created two new ways to help jump start your garden this fall with an informative webinar and beautiful design guide.

Join Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trend spotter at Monrovia and Georgia Clay, plant selections manager, for the latest on-demand webinar. This discussion is packed with design tips, trends, and plant suggestions for adding beauty to your garden right now, that bring big payoff in the spring. View the webinar here.

Need planting plans for fall? The Simply Beautiful design guide delivers a “foolproof formula” approach to fall garden projects that will provide interest beyond the season. It features three landscape plans that can be customized to your climate and growing conditions, along with information on design trends, style inspiration and plant choices.

“Planting in the fall can mean plants that are better established for a fuller, more beautiful garden in the spring,” said Tamony. “Our fall webinar and design guide provide real ways to take action in the garden now.”

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.