Diversifying Your Dough: 15 Income Ideas for Bakeries

Did you realize that making money in your bakery doesn’t have to be restricted to what comes out of your oven? While selling fresh baked goods is timeless, savvy bakery owners understand that success can take many forms. In a landscape of rising food costs, changing tastes, and increased competition, innovative bakers have realized that diversification holds the key to long-term success.

Traditionally bakeries have often struggled due to relying solely on selling baked goods. However, the reality is that banking solely on muffins, cookies, and cakes might cause the business to fall short in achieving financial stability and growth. Approaching business with a fresh perspective might be what some traditional bakeries are missing.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Retail Bakers of America