Following Food Safety Regulations: How to Prepare for a Third-Party Facility Inspection

Protecting health requires more than just diligent adherence to food safety regulations — manufacturers need to build a culture of food safety into every aspect of their operation. In fact, food safety culture is the foundation for good manufacturing practices (GMP), encompassing everything from actual policy and procedures to the attitude staff members bring to work. Third-party inspections can help determine how effective your food safety culture is.

What exactly do third-party organizations look for during an inspection, and how do they judge performance? Here’s how to prepare so you can ensure your operation passes the test:

1. Know the standards you need to meet

To adequately prepare for an inspection, you must first understand which set of standards the inspectors will assess your operation on. Food safety standards are set and enforced by many different agencies across the globe, and each scheme has different criteria for manufacturers to meet in each category. It’s best practice to be aware of what those criteria are before an inspection, and gear food safety measures toward meeting them. One such set of standards is the AIB International Consolidated Standards for Inspection.

