KidsGardening New Family-Focused Service Offering for Independent Garden Centers

[Burlington, Vermont] – KidsGardening, a leading national organization dedicated to fostering a love of gardening among children, announces a new service to provide garden centers valuable resources and the opportunity to connect and engage with their own community of caregivers, teachers, parents, and other garden educators.

As the popularity of gardening among children continues to soar, independent garden centers are seeking innovative ways to capture the attention and interest of this burgeoning audience. KidsGardening recognizes this need and has responded by creating an all-inclusive service that equips garden centers with a wide range of tools and materials.

The comprehensive content provided by KidsGardening serves as a valuable educational resource for children, parents, and educators alike.

Em Shipman, the executive director of KidsGardening, is thrilled to be able to support small businesses such as her local IGC, Gardener’s Supply Company. “We want to help garden centers to create meaningful connections with young gardeners and their families. Together, we can inspire a new generation of green thumbs and foster a lifelong love for gardening.”

Garden centers can access a curated collection of articles, guides, and activity ideas designed to inspire and educate young gardeners. From step-by-step planting instructions to interactive learning games, the content covers various aspects of gardening, making it easy for garden centers to engage young visitors.

In addition to the educational content, KidsGardening’s new service can include high-quality images showcasing a diverse range of children actively participating in gardening activities. These images can be used by garden centers to promote their partnership with KidsGardening. By featuring real children enjoying the gardening experience, garden centers can effectively communicate the benefits and joys of gardening to potential customers.

To further support the marketing efforts of independent garden centers, Kids Gardening can provide a comprehensive media kit. This kit includes professionally crafted blogs, social media templates, and customizable graphics, allowing garden centers to easily promote their engagement with KidsGardening and attract new customers.

With these ready-to-use materials, garden centers can save valuable time and resources while consistently delivering a compelling message to their target audience.

The service is now available to all independent garden centers. Garden centers interested in utilizing this service can contact Shipman at emilys@kidsgardening.org or 802-222-7884 to learn more and sign up for the subscription-based offering.

KidsGardening, founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit organization creating opportunities for kids to play, learn, and grow through gardening. They provide grants and original educational materials to more than 3.3 million kids across the country. Visit www.kidsgardening.org to access hundreds of free resources and support their great work. Why garden with kids?