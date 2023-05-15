Osso Bucco Veal Stew Pairs Well With the Women’s Expo

The Beef Checkoff Program Meat & Poultry May 15, 2023

Bedford, PA – On May 6th, veal was featured at the Women’s Expo in York, Pennsylvania. The Women’s Expo brings together middle- to upper-income women, with most guests falling between the ages of 25 and 54. They are homemakers, working women, entrepreneurs, single women, married women, and mothers who are responsible for making the purchasing decisions for their households and businesses.

The Pennsylvania Beef Council (PBC) highlighted beef and veal’s versatility and flavor profile to the crowds during one of five presentations throughout the Expo. Keynote speaker, Laurie Forster, The Wine Coach, explained how beef, veal, and wine pair together, sharing how a “wine sandwich” can change the taste of the wine and increase flavor profiles in the veal and beef. Nearly 100 samples of the delicious Osso Bucco Veal Stew and Cabernet Merlot blend were distributed.

The beef booth had a lot of traction with a recipe bar that included beef and veal recipes that pair well with wine. Consumers also had the opportunity to learn more about beef sustainability, view beef cuts, and enter to win the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” tumbler. By entering for this giveaway, consumers were signing up for Beef Your Way Through PA passport program that focuses on increasing beef demand at local restaurants throughout the state.

Overall, PBC was delighted to be involved in this event, educating consumers on the many benefits of beef and veal from its versatility, sustainability, and delicious flavor profile. PBC is thankful to Catelli Bros. for the generous donation of veal stew meat for the Osso Bucco Veal Stew, for sampling, to help make this event a success!

