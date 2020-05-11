Letter From 50 Meps Calling For EU Support To The Flower & Plants Sector

Union Fleurs Floral May 11, 2020

Union Fleurs is very appreciative of the active involvement of the many Members of the European Parliament who have called upon the European Commission to help the EU flowers and live plants sector in a more effective and impactful way.

On 27 April, 50 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), originating from a large number of Member States  and stemming from several political groups, have sent a joint letter to the EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski calling for EU support to the flower & live plants sector which has been dramatically hit by the exceptional crisis derived from COVID-19.  The MEPs urge the Commission to be more ambitious and pragmatic and to activate as soon as possible tailor-made and urgent financial support for the sector, going beyond the measures proposed last week which are not sufficient to keep the sector afloat.

“As Members of the European Parliament, we consider it the duty of the European Commission to not abandon this highly interdependent and very performing European sector and to invest in it as soon as possible to offer it a lifeline” says the letter, while recalling that the sector sustains  760.000 jobs across the EU and contributes annually to the EU economy with a  total turnover of  48 billion EUR .

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Union Fleurs

Related Articles

Floral

Special Edition of the Union Fleurs Media Review for Valentine’s Day 2019: a Conscious Valentine

March 29, 2019 Union Fleurs

Every year on Valentine’s Day the topic of flowers is picked up by the media and we see a surge in all types of articles related to Valentine’s Day and the flower industry. This year again, Union Fleurs has compiled the most relevant ones in a Valentine’s Day special edition of its Media Review to offer Union Fleurs members a worldwide overview of what has been said about flowers on this special holiday.

Floral

Next Steps FSI Beyond 2020: Engaging With Members

August 22, 2019 Union Fleurs

Currently FSI members are focusing all their efforts towards achieving the 90% target in the coming one-and-a-half year. 2020 will come fast enough and it is crucial that they also prepare for after 2020, to have clear and common objectives moving forward.

Floral

Union Fleurs Launches new Website & Communication Tools

January 23, 2019 Union Fleurs

Launched in November 2018 at the occasion of the Union Fleurs members meeting and the International Floriculture Forum, the new Union Fleurs website features a fresh look & design, for an improved user experience and high-quality responsiveness on all types of screens and devices.