Letter From 50 Meps Calling For EU Support To The Flower & Plants Sector

Union Fleurs is very appreciative of the active involvement of the many Members of the European Parliament who have called upon the European Commission to help the EU flowers and live plants sector in a more effective and impactful way.

On 27 April, 50 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), originating from a large number of Member States and stemming from several political groups, have sent a joint letter to the EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski calling for EU support to the flower & live plants sector which has been dramatically hit by the exceptional crisis derived from COVID-19. The MEPs urge the Commission to be more ambitious and pragmatic and to activate as soon as possible tailor-made and urgent financial support for the sector, going beyond the measures proposed last week which are not sufficient to keep the sector afloat.

“As Members of the European Parliament, we consider it the duty of the European Commission to not abandon this highly interdependent and very performing European sector and to invest in it as soon as possible to offer it a lifeline” says the letter, while recalling that the sector sustains 760.000 jobs across the EU and contributes annually to the EU economy with a total turnover of 48 billion EUR .

