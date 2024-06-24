LivRio Profiles the Versatile and Festive Limonium

Belonging to the family Plumbaginaceae, and cousin to the equally popular Statice, Limonium latifolium, aka Limonium platyphyllum or Sea Lavender, is an incredibly versatile and beautiful filler flower.

Native to Mediterranean regions through to Eastern Europe, this species of Limonium is prized by florists for its ethereal, wispy appearance which adds a naturalistic aesthetic to any arrangement. Available in shades of white, pink and blue, this filler flower can be relied on to compliment any color pallet.

When growing, this species has the unique ability to thrive in salty soils, where most other plants are unable to grow.

