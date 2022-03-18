FloraLife Launches New Global Website with Comprehensive Industry Resources

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from propagation to presentation, recently launched its new website, floralife.com, to provide a better experience for its users, along with a vast source of floral industry educational resources.

Catering to all the floral industry’s channels from grower to consumer, the new website focuses on industry education, and also provides an improved, easy-to-navigate product database, where-to-buy section, worldwide locations, services, FAQ and overview of the company’s sustainability practices.

The biggest improvement to the FloraLife website is the new education section, which offers a vast source of knowledge on topics regarding the floral industry. This dynamic section will be constantly evolving with new information as it is available. Key areas within the education section include:

Flower Library – searchable database of flowers, containing a description of the variety, family, species, origin, what the flower symbolizes, other names it is known by, care and handling information, purchasing advice, design tips, pest and disease information, troubleshooting and links to research.

Flower Care and Handling – categorized by “In the Store” and “In the Home” and offering simplified instructions to provide proper care and handling of flower varieties.

Expert Advice – informational, published articles that are searchable on a variety of topics in the floral industry.

Troubleshooting – users can search for answers and receive tips about common floral problems.

Research Updates – provides users access to FloraLife R & D’s extensive research updates that are released monthly on various research topics.

“We developed our new website with our customers in mind, making it fast and easy for users to find the information they need, and have access to educational resources they are seeking,” said Sharon Mikulinski, Global Marketing Director, FloraLife. “Recognizing that the industry is continually searching for valuable information to solve their floral-related problems, we wanted to share our extensive knowledge base to help solve those problems.”

FloraLife invites users to explore the new website and discover everything it has to offer by visiting www.floralife.com.

“Users are also encouraged to reach out to us if they can’t find a specific search topic,” added Mikulinski. “Our mission is to educate, one bloom at a time!”

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

For more information on FloraLife, visit the new website or contact Sharon Mikulinski, Global Marketing Director, at smikulinski@smithersoasis.com.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FLORALIFE®, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.