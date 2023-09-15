Memorial Tribute Established in Memory of Andy Mast

A memorial tribute has been established in memory of Andy C. Mast through the American Floral Endowment by the Mast Family and friends at Ednie Flower Bulb Company, Fredon, NJ. Andy Mast, owner of Andy Mast Greenhouses and industry pioneer, passed away on July 8th, 2023, at the age of 76.

Andy was born to Neal and Jacoba Mast in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in September of 1946. He emigrated with his family two years later, settling in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He attended West Side Christian School and Grand Rapids Christian High, graduating in 1964. He furthered his education at Michigan State, completing their horticultural program.

Andy worked in partnership with his father, Neal, until branching out on his own in 1975 to become the owner of Andy Mast Greenhouses. He grew the business from the original site in Walker to include two additional sites over the years in Muskegon and Holland. His contributions to the greenhouse industry run deep.

In efforts to improve the quality of crops, Andy pioneered with Michigan State University using practical growing techniques to control the height of crops. So successful in implementation, the DIF technique is currently utilized around the world!

Never shy to try out new techniques and experiments, he partnered with MSU to continue research and advancement in floriculture for other groundbreaking successes. Andy was also active in the Floriculture community, becoming one of the original members of the Michigan Greenhouse Grower Council (MGGC). He stepped up at the state level to speak on behalf of the local greenhouse growers, advocating for improvements and understanding the challenges faced by fellow growers.

Andy was dedicated to his family. A man of deep faith, Andy was active in his church, 7th Reformed. He was a deacon and elder at varying times over the years. Andy was quick to remind us that the many blessings that he had were from the Lord.

Andy’s booming voice and laughter marked many family gatherings. His sense of humor and teasing has been passed down at least two generations, with many more to follow. Although humor was an important part of who Andy was, it was a mere shadow compared to the importance of his faith.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Jacoba Mast; son, Matthew Mast; daughter, Liz Mast; and two brothers, Arie and Jim Mast. Andy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Coby; children, Dave & Gina Mast, Emily and Jeffrey Karel, Amanda Mast, Katie Mast and Gerrit Mast; Deb and Alan Waters, Samuel Waters, Rachel Waters and Natalie Waters; Pete & Beth Mast, Joshua Mast, Hannah Mast and Abby Mast; Dan & Lisa Mast, Gabe Mast, Audrey Mast, Eli Mast and Breann Mast. Also surviving are his siblings, Rose & Bill Leese, Joyce & Marty Lutrey, Betty Mast, Marsha Martin, Rick & Joyce Mast and Terry Mast; and many nieces and nephews.

You can make a contribution to honor Andy’s legacy through the Andy Mast Memorial Tribute. Donations can be made online here or by sending a check with this form to:

American Floral Endowment

c/o Andy Mast Memorial Tribute

610 Madison Street, Ste. 101, PMB 803

Alexandria, VA 22314

The family is always notified of donations, and contributions can be made in any amount.