National Garden Bureau Announces that the 2024 “Year of the” Web Pages are Now Live Plus, Free Marketing Tools for each “Year of the” Crop Available

National Garden Bureau (NGB) is making life easier for retailers, growers, and brokers!

NGB has created, and is making available, on-point marketing tools to help the industry promote the 2024 “Year of the” crops. These tools are designed to make life easier and allow all to reap the rewards from this highly successful national marketing campaign.

Anyone interested in using these materials can simply register here to receive a link to download any or all the following tools:

2024 “Year of the” Marketing Tools:

Custom, hand-painted logos

Pre-written social media posts

Hundreds of photos of all six crops

Power Point presentations including photos

“Did You Know” presentations and graphics

Printable posters

8” x 10” printable signs

Fact sheets in PDF format

In addition, all six web pages featuring consumer-friendly gardening information and fun facts are also live, providing industry with good hyperlinks to help educate and inspire consumers to use these six plant classes.

Extensive consumer promotion begins in early January 2024 to help drives sales to retail outlets.

If you would like more information about this program or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact NGB Executive Director Diane Blazek or send an email to info@ngb.org or phone 630-963-0770.

National Garden Bureau is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 with a mission to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors the “Year Of” program annually featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens.