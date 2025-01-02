New Ownership DecoNova Production and Commercial Activities

The trustee in bankruptcy of DecoNova Young Plants B.V. at Roelofarendsveen and Nieuwveen has concluded an (asset) agreement with Straathof Plants B.V. An urgent takeover was necessary to preserve the quality of the plant material, and to secure the future delivery of orders to customers.

DecoNova is the market leader in Europe in the field of breeding, propagation and sales of chrysanthemum cuttings (so-called normal culture). This includes disbud-, spray and pot chrysanthemums for both outdoor and greenhouse culture. DecoNova’s cuttings are produced in Africa.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: DecoNova

