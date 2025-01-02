Pantone Color of the Year 2025 Calls for Luxurious, Textural, Abundant Florals: Garden Roses to Explore and Elevate Trends

“Mocha Mousse,” a soft and muted brown color recently announced as the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, appeals to our desire for well-being by recalling the exquisiteness of a warm cup of coffee or the pleasure of good chocolate. The color represents a yearned-for sensation of comfort, safety, and warmth while tinged with luxury and awe, which is the perfect scenario for our garden roses to stand out.

Pantone offers several accompanying color palettes—shades and fragrances that complement and harmonize with the mood set by the primary color of the year. The rich Floral Pathways palette includes soft tan pinks, muted violets and greens, a gentle call for mauve, and a few greys and blues. Garden roses’ varied tones, along with the largeness of their bloom heads and the depths of their texture, make them ideal for creating the desired feeling. Discover the varieties we believe will be big in 2025!

