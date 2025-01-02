Specialities Inc. Introduces Hollandic

Specialities Inc. Deli January 2, 2025

MILLINGTON, NJ. — Hollandic is how we say Gouda cheese! We are thrilled to introduce Hollandic, our exquisite Gouda cheese that brings a slice of the Netherlands to your table!

Revered as one of the world’s oldest cheeses, Hollandic is crafted from premium cow’s milk, resulting in a semi-hard cheese that is rich in flavor and boasts a wonderfully creamy texture. Dutch Gouda stands out for its exceptional quality and rich heritage, making it a beloved choice for cheese aficionados around the globe. Our Hollandic Gouda selection features a delightful variety, ranging from young and mild to intensely aged, each showcasing its distinct taste and character.

Perfect on its own or as the star of a vibrant charcuterie board. Hollandic Gouda is the ideal addition to your culinary adventures!

Since 1991, Specialities Inc. has been at the forefront of importing, distributing, and elevating specialty food products across U.S. Deli and Specialty Markets, along with select food service distributors. Our “Best of Class” offerings originate from both domestic and international artisans.

