True Treats LLC Exhibiting at the Specialty Food Association 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show

New York, New York – True Treats LLC will exhibit at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show, the kickoff event of the food industry’s annual cycle, produced by the Specialty Food Association and offering thousands of diverse makers, buyers, brokers, distributors, and industry professionals from across the U.S. and the globe three days of delicious product discovery, networking, and business opportunities. True Treats LLC will showcase its FROST Buttercream Vanilla Bakery Frosting in Booth #4108.

“We’re so excited to offer the specialty food industry a first look at the innovative products from True Treats LLC and all their fellow exhibitors at the 2025 Winter Show,” said Bill Lynch, president of the Specialty Food Association (SFA). “Thousands of buyers, distributors, brokers, press, influencers, and investors participate in the Winter Fancy Food Show each year because our exhibitors provide a glimpse into the future of food and the trends that will shape the industry moving forward.”

The 49th Winter Fancy Food Show returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 19-21 and will feature more than 90,000 specialty foods and beverages from global makers. Participants will also gain access to real-time insights from the SFA Trendspotter Panel, educational programming and panels on the Main Stage, and the new Debut District area featuring first-time exhibitors, brand-new products, incubators, and startups.

Also new at the 2025 Winter Show are First Taste Experience, a food hall on the show floor featuring a daily rotation of new-to-market products and samples; Spark Showcase, a dynamic area offering all-day programming that will spark new ideas, new connections, and new discoveries; Ask the Experts, an interactive space dedicated to 1:1 or small-group sessions; and Maker Prep Course Graduation, a celebration of the first class of manufacturers to complete SFA’s six-month program for emerging entrepreneurs.

“It is a delight to introduce True Treats LLC’s FROST Buttercream line at the 2025 Winter Show. As founders, it has been a pleasure to have gained knowledge, shared professional experience, and developed connections through teachers, mentors, and fellow students in the Maker Prep Course. FROST Buttercream has been created to address a gap in the market for a gourmet, all natural, bakery quality buttercream frosting at home, made with real butter & egg whites. FROST Buttercream is naturally gluten-free, free from dyes, artificial preservatives, and free from soy, palm oils that can leave a greasy mouthfeel.

We believe celebrations are the cornerstone of happy memories. Of course, no celebration is complete without a special sweet treat, not only to bring out the “smile” for our photo moment, but to serve as the ultimate expression of love. Years later, simple tastes bring me back to these special occasions & childhood. It’s why, every year on my Grandpa’s birthday we call, sing, and ask him that all important question, “what kind of cake are you having?”



To enhance the magic of our celebrations, I, along with my mom, created an all natural, irresistible buttercream frosting worthy of creating new memories.

Life is about balance & recognizing the ones we love. So, please join us in spreading joy & indulging naturally with FROST Buttercream. Because life’s worth celebrating.”

About True Treats LLC

True Treats LLC was founded in 2024 by a daughter-mom team, Liv & Dawn Truesdell – who have come from a long line of home bakers, and saw an opportunity to bring a gourmet, all natural, bakery quality buttercream frosting, made with real butter & egg whites, to fellow home bakers. The category has lacked innovation and contributed to the reason that cake mixes outsell RTE frosting 15:1. Located in New York, NY, True Treats LLC’s philosophy about FROST Buttercream is to spread joy & indulge naturally because life’s worth celebrating. Using 9 simple, all natural ingredients (sold frozen for freshness) and a simple 3 step process (defrost, whip, frost), the company’s inspiration and focus is to help consumers enhance the magic of their celebrations through an irresistible buttercream frosting that is worthy of creating new memories. Although Vanilla FROST Buttercream is a perfect base to which to add other flavors and colors at home, future plans include expanding to other delicious & trending buttercream flavors. More information can be found at www.frostbuttercream.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207 billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today’s Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.