New Pot, Patio & Garden Catalog from HilverdaFlorist

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS – HilverdaFlorist launches the new Pot, Patio & Garden catalogue packed with exciting novelties. This edition features the commercial assortment in young plants and starting materials for Alstroemeria, Dianthus, Echinacea, Gerbera, Helleborus and Salvia. As breeder and supplier, HilverdaFlorist is at the beginning of the supply chain. To serve the market in the best way possible, HilverdaFlorist strives to develop varieties that are relevant, distinctive and add value to the entire market.

The 2024 Pot, Patio & Garden catalogue is bursting with cheerful colours, enhanced key features, improved genetics, surprising versatility and captivating background stories by HilverdaFlorists’ assortment managers, R&D managers and breeders. “Together with our team, we benefit from more than 110 years of experience that we combine with the innovative opportunities the future holds. This reflects in the way we work and the products we develop”, Bart Sneek – Commercial Director HilverdaFlorist.

New Pot, Patio & Garden varieties

HilverdaFlorist developed new varieties that will make you stand out from the crowd. These high-end, extraordinary varieties will be a valuable addition to your assortment. Inspire customers with bright colours, valuable key features and great diversity. Discover novelties in the Salvia Salgoon® Series, our various Helleborus brands and get to know the newest Gerbera series: Optimum! In here you will find colourful potted Gerbera mixes offering a unique colour palette. Imagine yourself in a colourful summer garden with Alstroemeria Summer Paradise® and Inticancha® introductions in striking colour combinations.

Visit FlowerTrials®

Be one of the first to see the HilverdaFlorist Pot, Patio & Garden introductions in full bloom during FlowerTrials® 2023. Visit the HilverdaFlorist show from June 13 – 16 and get to know the new assortment enhanced with product highlights. Be amazed by the beauty of the extraordinary varieties as they unveil their unique and charming features in a colourful indoor and outdoor show. Our team looks forward to get into detail with you. Register now!

HilverdaFlorist focuses on breeding, propagation and development of an extensive range of cut flowers, pot and garden plants. With a trusted, global network of subsidiaries, distribution partners and production locations, HilverdaFlorist provides local support and premium young plant material, suitable for every climate and evolving cultivation requirements.

To learn more about HilverdaFlorist and to download the new catalogues, please visit hilverdaflorist.com.