5 Marketing Metrics to Track for Your Floral Business

As a floral retailer, we know you understand the importance of tracking your expenses, revenues, and profits. But are you also tracking your marketing metrics? These are essential to help you determine your business strengths and weaknesses so that you can make data-driven decisions.

While tracking these metrics can seem intimidating, it doesn’t have to be when you use Google Analytics. With this tool, you can track your marketing data and analyze your business’s performance all in one place. It’s like having a personal assistant who gives you all the critical information you need to make smarter decisions.

So, let’s dive into the five vital metrics you should track to ensure your marketing efforts are successful.

