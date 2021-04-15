Organization of Trade Fair Aalsmeer 2021 has Started

After a year of only online events, everyone in the industry is looking forward to being able to meet each other in person again. We know how to find each other digitally, but there is a great need to exchange information in real life. And to actually see, smell and feel products. As a result, Royal FloraHolland is excited to start organising the Trade Fair Aalsmeer 2021 and provide the floriculture industry with a festive moment together.

The international floriculture fair with over 600 exhibitors and more then 17,000 international trade professionals, takes place every autumn. This year it will be held from 3 to 5 November for the (international) trade professional. Of course, the event will take place in a safe manner, and we will be taking precautions to ensure safety.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal FloraHolland