6 Tips For Best-Ever Mother’s Day Floral Sales

Well, here we go… straight into the biggest floral holiday of the year! Mother’s Day has always been a major income-maker for the entire retail industry: Since 2007, Mother’s Day spending in the US has increased by 70%, to $26.7 billion in 2020 — and 2021 seems to be on track to continue that high-spending trend.

As vaccinations roll out and communities open up, it’s likely that Mother’s Day will be a huge celebration for families who can now get together again. That means lots and lots of flowers to show moms how much they’re appreciated! Here are a few tips to make sure your marketing is on-point and you’re prepared for the influx of orders:

Create a Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Gift guides make it easy for family members—especially those last-minute buyers—to choose the perfect Mother’s Day flowers. Take photos of arrangements and gift bundles (see below) and include them in the guide. Make sure each image in the guide links directly to your website so customers can order with one click. Email the guide to your list, feature it on your website, and share it on social media.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses