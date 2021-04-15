2021 Virtual Great Lakes Floral Event Expo Was a Huge Success by All Accounts

273 members of the Great Lakes Floral Association (GLFA) registered for “Petaling Into The Future” the 2021 Virtual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo, which was held on Sunday March 7, 2021.

The event began promptly at 9:00am EST with 2021 GLFEE Chair Allison Ludema welcoming everyone. Allison then introduced GLFA CEO/EVP Rodney Crittenden who reviewed the features of virtual platform with the attendees.

The Expo featured five design sessions and four business sessions presented by some of our industries leading authorities. Attendees were able to engage with presenters and exhibitors via the live chat window next to the stage and on the expo booth pages. They also enjoyed being able to come and go throughout the day. All sessions were recorded and can now be viewed at www.glfee.com. A Virtual Design Contest was held prior to the event. The winners of the different categories were announced at the end of the day. The winners and their designs can be view at www.glfee.com.

The 2021 virtual GLFEE was free for all members to attend due to the generous contributions of our sponsors. Please support these companies who support you!

2021 GLFEE Sponsors

Double Platinum Sponsor: CalFlowers, MHI Fund

Platinum Sponsor: BloomNet/Floriology, Floral Research Marketing Fund, FloristWare, Flower Shop Network, FTD, Syndicate Sales, Teleflora.

Silver Sponsor: Crockett Myers, Detail Flowers Software, Michigan Floral Foundation

Gold Exhibitor Sponsor: DWF-Flint/Toledo, FloraCraft, Mayesh Wholesale

Silver Exhibitor Sponsor: Rokay Floral, Society of American Florists

Mark your calendars and save the date for “Inspire” the 2022 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo schedule for March 4-6, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI.

The Great Lakes Floral Association is a multi-state full service trade organization representing more than 400 florists, growers, wholesalers, and 150 Certified Florist (CF). Located in Haslett, Michigan, GLFA offers group savings on insurance, financial services, credit card processing and supplies, office supplies; is the sponsor of the Certified Florist (CF) program; creates and hosts the annual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo; conducts educational seminars throughout the year at the association headquarters and various other facilities; publishes The Professional Florist magazine; hosts the GLFA website, and interacts with state/federal government agencies. For more information on GLFA, visit their web site at www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org.

