Prepare For Growth at SAF’s 139th Annual Convention

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Society of American Florists’ (SAF) 139th Annual Convention, SAF Miami 2024, is August 6-9 at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa in Miami. The event promises a comprehensive program of education, insights, inspiration, and connections to help attendees take their businesses to the next level.

“Attending an SAF event sets your soul on fire,” says Christine Guenther of Wildflower, Glen Burnie, Maryland, who attended SAF’s 2023 convention. “I have so many ideas and inspiration to update practices in my business, not only to promote our store, but the flower industry in general.”

The convention includes 20 educational sessions spanning four main learning tracks: operations and strategy, growth and profitability, talent and staffing, and floral trends. Attendees will also participate in an interactive trends and challenges discussion, and hear keynote presentations addressing the industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities.

Stay Informed

State of the Floral Industry by Kate Penn, SAF CEO.

by Kate Penn, SAF CEO. The 2025 Floral Trends Forecast by Talmage McLaurin, AIFD, creative director of Esmeralda Farms.

by Talmage McLaurin, AIFD, creative director of Esmeralda Farms. Gear Up For Growth: Economic Insights to Guide Your Business Decisions by Charlie Hall, Ph.D., SAF’s chief economist.

by Charlie Hall, Ph.D., SAF’s chief economist. The Tip Jar Culture: How to Re-Engage and Reignite Your Workforce by Gregory Offner.

Get Inspired

Sylvia Cup Design Competition : Watch designers compete in the 55th annual live national floral design contest.

: Watch designers compete in the 55th annual live national floral design contest. Outstanding Varieties Competition : Explore and engage with the latest fresh products from growers and breeders worldwide.

: Explore and engage with the latest fresh products from growers and breeders worldwide. Supplier Expo: Discover new services and products from leading suppliers at the sold-out expo.

Make Connections

Attendees will have plenty of opportunities to network at the President’s Welcome Party hosted by SAF President Oscar Fernandez; the First Timers Reception for those who are new to convention, the Next Gen Reception for floral professionals 45 years old and younger, and the SAFPAC party, where floral pros will have fun and raise money for SAF’s political action fund.

“Year-after-year, this convention excels at bringing all segments of the floral industry together to provide everything business owners need to navigate challenges, leverage opportunities and plan for success,” says Fernandez. “You can’t afford to miss it.”

