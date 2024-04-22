Fortifi Adds Victor Nieto as EVP of Lean Transformation & Growth

International operations and supply chain executive brings strengths in lean and continuous improvement initiatives and team leadership

THE WOODLANDS, Tex. – Fortifi Food Processing Solutions (“Fortifi”) has appointed Victor Nieto as Executive Vice President of Lean Transformation & Growth effective May 1, 2024. Fortifi’s unified platform of leading global brands and products transforms food processing and automation solutions.

Reporting directly to Massimo Bizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Fortifi, Nieto will lead lean implementation and continuous improvement. He also will guide the development of the Fortifi business operating system, which will make Fortifi the premier aggregator in an otherwise fragmented industry. His guidance will standardize Fortifi’s operational roadmap, quality management and KPI development.

“The breadth of Victor’s expertise in logistics, operations, procurement, acquisitions, and Lean and Continuous Improvement initiatives makes him a focal asset on our team,” said CEO Massimo Bizzi. “With his exceptional track record of success in maximizing product and customer-experience quality, he brings a big-picture viewpoint that matches Fortifi’s emphasis on sustained global success.”

Nieto most recently spent three years in executive positions of increasing responsibility for supply chain, product quality and operations at Switzerland-based Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON), a manufacturer of hearing instruments. He previously served for more than six years as a global supply chain executive at leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), including the Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) spun off from Danaher. He began his career with 22 years in 10 roles at food giant Kellogg Company’s (NYSE: KLG) international operations in Ireland, the U.S. and Mexico.

“Fortifi is uniquely positioned to revolutionize food technology and redefine efficiency in food processing,” Nieto said. “I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to Fortifi’s expanding global operations.”

Nieto earned a BS degree in Biochemistry and Food Processing from Tecnológico de Monterrey and holds certifications in quality system regulation and Kaizen problem solving. He is based at Fortifi’s global headquarters in The Woodlands, Tex.

About Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading platform of automated food processing equipment and automation solutions. Fortifi serves customers worldwide through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in yield, productivity, food quality, and worker safety for many of the world’s largest food producers. Fortifi’s growing portfolio includes Bettcher Industries, a manufacturer of protein processing tools, machinery, and associated aftermarket parts; Frontmatec, a full-line supplier of automated red meat processing equipment; MHM Automation, a provider of automated processing and material handling solutions; and Nothum Food Processing Systems, a manufacturer of batter, tempura, breading and frying lines primarily for protein processing. For more information, please visit: www.FortifiFoodSolutions.com.