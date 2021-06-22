Red, White & Bloom – Celebrating Flowers Across the US

American Flowers Week celebrates flower-growing in all 50 states

Here’s a creative way to engage gardeners in an interactive celebration of the annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs in their backyards. It’s called American Flowers Week (June 28-July 4) — based on a free and inclusive social media campaign that highlights U.S.-grown cut flowers. Launched in 2015, the home-grown campaign is part of Slow Flowers Society’s advocacy, education and outreach efforts.



American Flowers Week invites all flower lovers (gardeners, florists and growers) to celebrate beauty, sustainability and joy of local and seasonal flowers across the U.S. In addition to providing free resources and graphics, Slow Flowers commissions teams of flower farmers and floral designers to create wearable botanical couture garments each year. The dazzling floral fashions are worn by live models and photographed for publication. Each look is a reflection of an iconic U.S.-grown cut flower, while also showcasing the farming and design talents of our members.



Of course, I believe we should be promoting American-grown flowers during all 52 weeks of the year. By devoting one full week to an awareness campaign, we encourage everyone to post photos of their red, white and blue botanicals across social media and use #americanflowersweek as the tag. Participation in American Flowers Week has generated more than 15 million impressions across social media platforms since its launch.

Debra Prinzing is a Seattle-based writer, speaker and leading advocate for American-grown flowers. Through Slow Flowers Society’s many channels and programs she has convened a national conversation that encourages consumers and professionals alike to make conscious choices about their floral purchases.