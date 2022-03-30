Royal Van Zanten joins ThinkPlants Perennial Breeder Network USA

ThinkPlants™ Group expands its network with inclusion of Royal Van Zanten to its list of member companies.

The ThinkPlants™ Group, which strives to bring and represent exceptional genetics as well as promote a high quality and steady supply chain for the North American nursery industry, is announcing a new member. Royal Van Zanten has now joined its network of breeders, growers, and suppliers. This new addition to the ThinkPlants family continues to expand the growing portfolio of genetics and broaden the reach ThinkPlants and its suppliers and customers have in the North American Market.

Royal Van Zanten located in Rijsenhout, The Netherlands, specializes in advanced plant breeding and has introduced some leading genetics into North America. “We have been selling our plants in the United States and Canada, and we think certain products would fit very well with ThinkPlants,” said Rick Kroon, Head of Sales for Van Zanten Breeding B.V. “We feel that participation with the ThinkPlants group will give more exposure to our beautiful genetics at a retailer level.” From Royal Van Zanten, ThinkPlants will now represent their Alstroemeria Colorita® Series as well as the Limonium Salt Lake®. “I have been a big fan of the Alstroemeria Colorita® breeding, and I look forward to working on the promotion and sales of this product,” says Joey Wiseman, Director at ThinkPlants. “I have also worked in the past selling Limonium Salt Lake® and will enjoy doing so again.”

