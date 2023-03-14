SAF: Remind Customers About Lily Toxicity

Alexandria, VA — With Easter a month away, it is important for floral retailers to remind their staff and customers that several types of lilies can cause renal failure, or even death, if ingested by cats.

Studies from Utah State University show a toxic connection between cats and the Lilium genera family, which includes the Easter lily, tiger lily, Rubrum lily, Japanese show lily and daylilies. When customers request lilies, ask if the recipient has a cat. If so, explain the risks and suggest an alternative, such as roses, alstroemeria, or orchids.

To easily share this information, The Society of American Florists has developed suggested verbiage that can be used for in-store signage or posted on webpages where Lilies are available to order.

Attention Cat Lovers: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says certain types of lilies can cause renal failure in cats that have ingested any part of the lily. (Your shop name) recommends keeping lilies out of the reach of cats. Lilies do not pose a problem for other pets or humans.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit safnow.org.