SAF: Remind Customers About Lily Toxicity

Society of American Florists Floral March 14, 2023

Alexandria, VA — With Easter a month away, it is important for floral retailers to remind their staff and customers that several types of lilies can cause renal failure, or even death, if ingested by cats.

Studies from Utah State University show a toxic connection between cats and the Lilium genera family, which includes the Easter lily, tiger lily, Rubrum lily, Japanese show lily and daylilies. When customers request lilies, ask if the recipient has a cat. If so, explain the risks and suggest an alternative, such as roses, alstroemeria, or orchids.

To easily share this information, The Society of American Florists has developed suggested verbiage that can be used for in-store signage or posted on webpages where Lilies are available to order.

Attention Cat Lovers: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says certain types of lilies can cause renal failure in cats that have ingested any part of the lily. (Your shop name) recommends keeping lilies out of the reach of cats. Lilies do not pose a problem for other pets or humans.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit safnow.org.

Related Articles

Floral

SAF Congressional Action Day Blog by Sahid Nahim of New Bloom Solutions and Above All Flowers

New Bloom Solutions / Above All Flowers Floral April 14, 2022

“This was my first experience with SAF CAD. I was not sure what I was in store for. What was awaiting me was an experience I will remember for a long time. SAF (Society of American Florists) is a national US trade association that represents the floral industry in the US. All are members, from retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers to growers, educators, and students. SAF CAD aims to provide marketing, government advocacy, industry information, and best practices for members of the US floral industry.”

Floral

Inflation Squeezing Your Bottom Line? SAF Wants to Help You Learn How to Forecast Your Future

Society of American Florists Floral July 8, 2022

The Society of American Florists has partnered with seasoned floral entrepreneurs Manny and Clara Gonzales to launch a new course series guaranteed to help florists manage costs and drive profit. The strategies they share in Forecasting Your Future– a three-course and connection series focused on sales forecasting, cost of goods and wage control—are the same tactics they used to turn their former retail shop into a thriving business. The first course, Sales Forecasting, is available now on SAF’s Career Connection learning platform.