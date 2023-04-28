SAF Shares Resources to Implement Sustainable Practices

Alexandria, VA – The Society of American Florists’ Floral Education Hub has a collection of resources to help floral businesses implement sustainable practices – and learn about innovations that are helping to secure a sustainable future for the industry.

The resources include:

Sustainability: Have We Reached a Tipping Point? In this free webinar, Jeroen Oudheusden, executive officer of the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative, provides an overview of the progress FSI has pushed for, what comes next, and the costs, effectiveness, and demand for sustainably grown flowers.

In this free webinar, Jeroen Oudheusden, executive officer of the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative, provides an overview of the progress FSI has pushed for, what comes next, and the costs, effectiveness, and demand for sustainably grown flowers. The Sustainability Spotlight : This special Floral Management supplement showcases the work of floral industry companies that have committed to environmental, social and economic sustainability. It also includes an overview of sustainability in the floriculture industry; a guide to certifying organizations and their labels; and a profile of the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative.

: This special Floral Management supplement showcases the work of floral industry companies that have committed to environmental, social and economic sustainability. It also includes an overview of sustainability in the floriculture industry; a guide to certifying organizations and their labels; and a profile of the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative. The Floral Management Sustainability Issue isfilled with articles addressing sustainability practices, innovations, and more.

isfilled with articles addressing sustainability practices, innovations, and more. Paper or Plastic? : This Floral Management article outlines how the use of paper sleeves has grown in recent years as some retailers look to the past to create a more sustainable future.

These resources are available to SAF members for free. If you are interested in learning about SAF membership, contact Justine Seas.

