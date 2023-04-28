Dümmen Orange Announces Retirement of North American Executive

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange North America president Keith Cable has announced his retirement effective May 15, 2023. He enjoyed a more than 30-year horticulture career, overseeing leadership of the North American region for Dümmen Orange over the last four years.

“Keith had a successful career in our industry, and he’s been a pleasure to work with since he joined our company in 2017,” said Hugo Noordhoek Hegt, Dümmen Orange CEO. “We support his decision and wish him a happy, healthy and rewarding retirement in the years ahead. Our Dümmen Orange team is prepared to seamlessly transfer his responsibilities to our other experienced leaders.”

Those responsibilities will be reorganized between two veteran company executives.

Nathan Lamkey, McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture president, will become regional head in North America for Dümmen Orange. Lamkey will report to Perry Wismans, who has been appointed global COO.

Frank Magnusson, vice president of finance in the Americas, will continue to oversee all financial activities in the region. Frank has been a senior member in the region for 11 years and will continue to report to Arjan Kaaks, global CFO.

Magnusson and Lamkey are teaming up to manage and continue growing the North American region of the world’s floricultural leader, Dümmen Orange.

“The North American region continues to represent a growth region for our global organization,” said Noordhoek Hegt. “Over the past couple years, we have been investing heavily to establish a larger and more experienced team to support this growth. We are confident that this new leadership will continue to improve the performance of our business.”

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.