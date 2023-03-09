SAF’s Marketer of the Year Contest is Accepting Submissions Until May 31

Alexandria, VA — The Society of American Florists 29th Annual Marketer of the Year contest is now accepting submissions. The contest recognizes original, successful marketing efforts and is open to any SAF retailer, wholesaler, importer, manufacturer or grower. The deadline to apply is May 31.

Any floral company that is an SAF member with a marketing campaign executed in the last five years is eligible to enter the contest. Winning campaigns from previous years included:

The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize sponsored by Design Master, a division of Smithers-Oasis, a cover story for the September/October issue of Floral Management Magazine, and complementary registration to SAF’s Annual Convention, SAF Phoenix 2023, where they will be honored during the awards dinner.

“Considering the challenges of the past couple of years, people are yearning for connection — with each other and with their surroundings,” says Denise Patterson, director of corporate marketing at Smithers-Oasis. “Strong, creative marketing techniques empower floral professionals to tap into those desires. Marketing know-how helps businesses grow their customer base and their profits.”

The contest is judged by a panel of floral professionals and at least one non-industry marketing expert, who evaluate entries based on originality and success. The winner will be announced at SAF Phoenix 2023.

Click here for full details and instructions to enter.

