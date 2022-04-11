Schedule Announced For Darwin Perennials Day, June 22

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Darwin Perennials®, North America’s premier breeder of vegetative perennials, will once again welcome industry guests in-person for its annual Darwin Perennials Day event, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 . The full schedule has been released and registration is now open – sign up and plan your visit to West Chicago, Illinois. The event promises a complete perennial experience with Zone 5 overwintered trial garden comparisons, a new variety courtyard, interaction with more than 25 top suppliers from the perennial industry, and on-site experts for continued education.

Darwin Perennials Day is a one-day event open Wednesday, June 22, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Your visit will include:

A grab ’n go breakfast as well as mid-day lunch

Talking with +25 perennial suppliers in our tented showcase

Seeing exciting plants in the New Variety Courtyard

Browsing extensive perennial garden beds from leading perennial breeders

Visiting education stations: “When to grow seed or vegetative Echinacea”; “How callused cuttings are changing propagation”; and “Tips and tricks from experienced perennial growers”.

Taking guided tours of The Gardens and the Ball Helix Central Research & Development center

Listening to keynote presentation “Implementing Bio-Control Agents” with speaker Suzanne Wainwright-Evans of Buglady Consulting

“Nothing beats a chance to see plants live and in-person, and this year’s Darwin Perennials Day won’t disappoint,” says Seth Reed, Sales and Marketing Manager for Darwin Perennials. “You’ll have full access to perennial experts and education, all while strolling through hundreds of perennial varieties from the best breeders in the world.”

You can find more details and register your visit to this much-anticipated perennial event online now at www.darwinperennialsday.com .