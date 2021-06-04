Slow Flowers Announces 2021 American Flowers Week: the 7th Annual Celebration of Domestic Cut Flowers

Slow Flowers Society announces details for the 2021 American Flowers Week campaign, the annual celebration to promote domestic flower farming and sustainable floristry that takes place June 28-July 4, 2021.



In conjunction with the campaign, Slow Flowers Society and its publishing partner, BLOOM Imprint, will release a special digital issue of Slow Flowers Journal, available for free download on June 1st. The publication features this year’s inventive and innovative botanical couture collection of one dozen wearable floral ensembles designed with iconic American-grown botanicals.

Since 2015, Prinzing has staged a week-long celebration of domestic flowers to raise consumer awareness and unite America’s flower farmers within the U.S. floral industry, generating more than 14.5 million social media impressions on Twitter and Instagram through the power of images, ideas and values promoting American flowers.

