Society of American Florists’ Marketer of the Year Contest is Accepting Submissions Until May 31

Alexandria, VA — The Society of American Florists 30th Annual Marketer of the Year contest is now accepting submissions. The contest recognizes original, successful marketing efforts and is open to any SAF retailer, wholesaler, importer, manufacturer or grower. The deadline to apply is May 31.

Any floral company that is an SAF member with a marketing campaign executed in the last five years is eligible to enter the contest.

The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize sponsored by Design Master, A Division of Smithers-Oasis, a cover story in the September/October issue of Floral Management Magazine, and complementary registration to SAF’s Annual Convention, SAF Miami 2024, where they will be honored during the awards dinner.

“For the past couple of years, floral businesses have been marketing very aggressively in light of rising costs — and they’ve seen great results,” says Denise Patterson, director of corporate marketing and global paint at Smithers-Oasis. “This just goes to show how critical innovative and authentic marketing is to grow profits and a loyal customer base. That’s why Design Master is proud to encourage marketing that attains results with the Marketer of the Year contest.”

The contest is judged by a panel of floral professionals and at least one non-industry marketing expert, who evaluate entries based on originality and success. The winner will be announced at SAF Miami 2024.

