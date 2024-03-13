LaClare Creamery Takes Two Gold Medals at the World Championship Cheese Contest

MALONE, Wis. – LaClare Creamery, a 100% domestically produced goat cheese brand, won first place for both their Original Goat Cheese and their Maple Bourbon Goat Cheese at the world’s most respected and honored technical cheese and butter competition—the 34th biennial World Championship Cheese Contest®. LaClare’s Original Goat Cheese placed best of class in the Soft Goat’s Milk Cheese category with an impressive score of 99.3, and their Maple Bourbon with a score of 98.6 in the Soft Goat’s Milk Cheeses Flavored with Sweet Condiments category.

Crafted with fresh goat milk that makes a short trip from the farms to the creamery, LaClare’s Original Goat Cheese is known for its clean, delicate, and tangy flavor profile. This award-winning, versatile goat cheese provides a blank canvas that can transform into countless creations by pairing it with other foods or adding unique flavors. By blending LaClare Creamery’s Original Goat Cheese with sweet maple and an aromatic bourbon flavor, their award-winning Maple Bourbon Goat Cheese was born.

“Receiving Best of Class in not just one, but two categories at the World Championship Cheese Contest is a resounding affirmation of our team’s unrivaled commitment to crafting exceptional goat cheeses,” said Patrick Considine, national sales director at LaClare Creamery. “It truly is a testament to the passion and dedication our team pours into their craft, and we feel so honored to be recognized alongside the finest in the world.”

Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association since 1957, the world’s premier cheese, butter, and yogurt competition took place in Madison, Wisconsin March 5-7. Entries were evaluated by a team of skilled technical judges from around the globe. Starting from a maximum score of 100 points, deductions are made for defects in flavor, body, texture, salt, finish, packaging, and other appropriate attributes. Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals are awarded to the three highest scoring entries in each class.

To see the complete list of the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest winners, visit https://worldchampioncheese.org/results/.

LaClare Creamery is dedicated to craftsmanship, transparency, and honoring tradition when it comes to crafting their full line of specialty cheeses. This commitment, coupled with the ability to utilize fresh milk from farms close by their creamery, ensures clean flavor profiles that are truly distinctive and impossible to replicate. For additional information about their other award-winning cheeses, visit laclarefamilycreamery.com.

About LaClare Creamery

LaClare traces its roots back to 1978. It has positioned itself as one of the 100% domestically produced goat cheese brands in the country. Our direct and local Wisconsin milk supply lets us set the standard for goat milk dairy products with a full line of award-winning specialty cheeses. The business has received numerous national and international awards for its innovative and quality products. Learn more at https://www.laclarefamilycreamery.com