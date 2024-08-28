Somersby Launches its First Global Artist Collaboration with Floral Artist and Photographer, Joe Horner, also known as Flower Blocks.

Building on the growing interest in art among younger generations and the power of art to forge emotional and meaningful connections with consumers, Somersby [cider] has launched its first global artist collaboration. Joe Horner has a unique ability to capture the beauty of flowers and fruits through photography, creating artworks that outlasts their natural lifespan – a metaphor for eternal youth and optimism. His work embodies a dynamic and ever-evolving process. Beyond the aesthetics of his floral compositions, Joe Horner has developed a signature photographic style that invites viewers on a meditative journey into nature.

“I was very excited to work with Somersby – I think we are a match made in heaven,” said Joe Horner. “Through this process, I have tried to provide a unique vision of what Somersby is, to express something exciting and fresh.”

Inspired by the brand, Joe Horner created the art piece “Celebration of Spring” for Somersby, a frozen composition of fruits and flowers presented in his signature surreal and unexpected style through both video and photography. Joe Horner interpreted the brand with vibrant flowers and fruits, which naturally fits with Somersby’s vast portfolio of flavoured fruity and refreshing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages inspired by natural fruits.

“We are very excited about our collaboration with Joe Horner – a celebration of spring, where we can toast the moment when sunlight breaks through the leaves, and nature awakens after winter,” said Anna Katrine Drumm, Somersby Global Brand Director.

Throughout 2025 and 2026, Somersby aims to bring the collaboration to markets around the world, giving consumers the opportunity to welcome and celebrate spring together.

By delivering limited edition packaging, activations across media channels and outlets in trade, and through hosting experiential workshops with the artist himself in market, we aim to connect with consumers and drive affinity with the brand. A beautiful Somersby greenhouse will also pop up in markets, giving drinkers an immersive new way to experience the brand and the artist collection.

By Somexing Art Agency

Long-time partner of Carlsberg group, Somexing Art Agency supports international brands in the definition of their artistic strategy, the curation of artists and the development of art-based marketing campaigns such as limited editions or brand exhibitions with an international reach. Beyond art strategy, Somexing provides full services for collaborations development, including packaging design, brand content creation and retail design.