Spring Meadow Nursery Receives Gold 2022 GardenComm Media Award

Grand Haven MI – The creative team at Spring Meadow Nursery received a Gold Medal of Achievement at the 2022 Media Awards, presented by GardenComm: Garden Communicators International, at their mid-October virtual conference.

This national award recognizes individuals and companies who achieve the highest levels of talent and professionalism in garden communications. The 2022 competition had more than 165 entries in 67 categories. Recipients of the Gold Medal represent the best in their category.

“The GardenComm Media Awards showcase writers, photographers, editors, videographers, social media managers, publishers, and trade companies that have demonstrated excellence in garden communications in print or electronic communications,” says Maria Zampini, president of GardenComm.

Spring Meadow’s Adriana Robinson and Shannon Downey received the Gold Medal of Achievement for their work in the photography category for the cover of the Spring Meadow Nursery 2021-2022 starter plant catalog, which features a close-up image of Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Reminiscent® Pink rose.

Of the entry, the GardenComm judges said, “This is a stunningly beautiful photo of a rose blossom; well composed and softly lit. The subject itself is a hero with no obvious flaws.” They continued, “The three blossom composition is strong, with the sharply focused foreground flower drawing and holding my eye. The soft green background nicely compliments the pink of the blossoms.”

The 131-page catalog introduced the new line of Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Reminiscent® reblooming roses, which combine the classic beauty and fragrance of old-fashioned roses with modern-day performance. The catalog cover image exemplifies the beauty inherent in the entire line of roses, which are noted for their powerful fragrance and lush blooms.

West Michigan’s Spring Meadow Nursery is a market leader in woody plant production, with over 300 shrub varieties marketed under the Proven Winners® ColorChoice® name. A digital version of the award-winning catalog can be accessed on the resource tab of the Spring Meadow Nursery website.