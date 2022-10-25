Supporting Education for All Levels of the Industry, One Grant at a Time

Alexandria, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is pleased to announce that 19 organizations will receive Educational Grants in 2022-23 from the Endowment, totaling $76,590 given in support of important industry programs.

AFE is excited for the opportunity to support these great organizations and their programs as they grow the industry. With this funding, these organizations will be able to host conferences, teach students and educators about the floral industry, offer programs such as greenhouse training and florist certification classes, promote floral sustainability practices, and more.

“We are proud to support vital programs like these that strengthen the industry,” AFE Treasurer/Secretary and Education Committee Chair Greg Royer said.

“We continue to work hard to uplift programs that provide learning opportunities for industry members and bring awareness to the younger generations about the exciting and rewarding careers in the floral industry.”



2022-23 Educational Grants Awarded to:

America in Bloom – 2023 Symposium (portion of grant funded by the Vogt & Todd grant)

Clemson University – Stem it Up

Kansas State University – Developing Digital Horticulture Teaching Resources (portion of grant funded by the Del Demaree Fund)

Wisconsin & Upper Michigan Florists Association – WUMFA Annual Convention

Great Lakes Floral Association – Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo

AFID Career Development Committee – Bring FFA to AIFD Symposium Chicago 2023

Texas State Florists' Association – Texas Floral Education for the Retail Florist

American Society for Horticultural Science – Elevating Your Career

Society of American Florists – 2023 Annual Convention

Mississippi State University Department of Plant and Soil Science – Exploration Sustainable Floral Medias

National Alliance of Floral Associations – Annual Meeting

University of Kentucky – E-Gro Alerts, Blogs, and Webinars

National Floriculture Forum – 2023 National Floriculture Forum

University of Florida – Greenhouse Training Online Course

University of Kentucky and North Carolina State University – Fert, Dirt, and Squirt – Nutritional Monitoring of Greenhouse Crops (portion of grant funded by the Christian B. Nissen Research Fund)

MSU Extension – Professional Florist Certification Program

The Sustainable Flowers Project – Prairie Girl Flowers and TJ McGrath Design

Pollinator Safety Project – Pollinator Stewardship Council

These important industry events, courses, resources, and programs ensure the continued success of the industry by fostering ongoing education, networking, and professional development opportunities. AFE is thrilled to uplift them through Educational Grants. The Grants’ focus is to not only attract young professionals to the field but invest in impactful continued education experiences to solve industry challenges for current industry members.

From conventions to virtual events, the Grants encourage education at all levels in any sector.

If your organization or university is hosting an industry event or program, learn more and apply for AFE’s Educational Grants by June 1st of each year at endowment.org/grants.