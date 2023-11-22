Syngenta Announces New Ornamental Territory Managers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Syngenta is proud to announce the appointment of two new U.S. ornamental territory managers to support the Midwest and Southwest regions.

New territory managers

Julian Gonzales received his Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Master of Science in Plant and Soil Science from Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Before joining Syngenta to support the Southwest region, Gonzales was the plant health manager at J. Berry Nursery where he worked extensively with fertilizers, herbicides, sanitizing agents, plant growth regulators and more to enhance plant health.



“I am thrilled to join the Syngenta Professional Solutions Team and begin this next stage in my career,” said Gonzales. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving growers in my community and beyond.”

Caleb Wilson received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business from Southern Arkansas University. Supporting the Midwest, Wilson brings diverse industry knowledge from his time as an agronomist with both Shoffner Farm Research and Pioneer. In those roles, Wilson worked on seed production, developed agronomic trainings and more.



“I am excited to join the dedicated sales team at Syngenta to help our customers find success each season,” Wilson said.

Dave Ravel, head of sales for Syngenta Professional Solutions in North America, added, “We are happy to have Julian and Caleb join the Professional Solutions Team. They will help us propel the industry forward with their commitment and wealth of knowledge.”

For more information about Syngenta Ornamentals, visit GreenCastOnline.com/Ornamentals.

