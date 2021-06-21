Syngenta Flowers Creates New Leadership Position, Promotes and Adds New Members

GILROY, Calif. USA – Syngenta Flowers, LLC announces the appointment of Keith Francis as Head of Production for North America.

Keith brings almost 30 years of vast experience in production, agronomical knowledge, and leadership skills to his new role as Head of Production. Keith joined Syngenta Flowers at the beginning of 2020 as the Technical Manager of North America. As Head of Production, Keith will be part of the core leadership team to work closely with Operations, Sales and Marketing teams. In addition, he will be responsible for leading site production facilities in North America and technical production and quality teams.

Alicain Carlson will succeed in her new role of Technical Manager for North America. Alicain brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience in research and marketing, along with an excellent track record of supporting data-driven new product introductions and customer solutions as Technical Trialing Manager. In her new role as Technical Manager, she will oversee both technical services and trialing teams to uphold Syngenta Flowers’ pillar of providing best-in-class technical support and understanding of our offerings to our customers.

Additionally, joining the product management team is Jennifer Emerson as a product manager. She will be responsible for setting strategy and driving profitable growth for a subset of flower seed product lines in North America. Jennifer has held multiple roles in sales, marketing, and business development. She recently served as the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Operations at Progeny Advanced Genetics, Inc. a lettuce breeding company that Syngenta recently acquired.

Mark Schermer, Global Head of Flowers, shared his excitement for these appointments. “These individuals are responsible for bringing the transformative spirit to the team. They all have earned their stripes in our industry at large. I am incredibly thrilled about the value they will bring to our customers and the organization while uploading our promise to continue elevating our members’ talents and skills to ensure long-term benefit to our customers and the Syngenta Flowers organization.”

For more information, visit the Syngenta Flowers website at www.syngentaflowers-us.com. Join the conversation online — connect with Syngenta Flowers at www.linkedin.com/showcase/syngenta-flowers.